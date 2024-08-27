Malayalam director Ranjith booked after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INSTAGRAM Sreelekha Mitra lodged a complaint against director Ranjith.

A case has been registered against director Ranjith after a Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra lodged a complaint against him. Earlier on Monday, the actress filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against the director, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy. IGP and Commissioner of Police S Syamsundar informed news agency ANI on Monday, "Received a complaint from the victim in the abuse case regarding Director Ranjith. A crime in the north police station has been registered under section 354 and the investigation will be as per the mandate to be decided by the special investigation team constituted by the government for the same."

In an email sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra detailed an incident from 2009 when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie Palerimanikkam, which Ranjith was directing. Mitra claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith 'clutched' her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

"I was invited to act in a film 'Palerimanikkam' directed by Ranjith. As part of discussion I was called to the flat in which Sri Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of discussion, he clutch hold of my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realizing that his intentions are not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, l had to escape from the flat and returned to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared on the next day to a script writer Sri Joshy Joseph. As I was not given the traveling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint.

Mitra also added that she initially did not pursue legal action since she was from Kolkata and unfamiliar with the local legal process but has now come forward. "As a person hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Sri Ranjith for the offence attracting section 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of commission of crime." Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her email as a formal complaint and to take appropriate legal action against Ranjith.

''Certain comments from the public functionaries also were brought to my notice and the response would show that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. As the conduct of Sri Ranjith constitute the commission of a cognizable offence, a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told, following the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. In view of the public stand taken by the public functionaries in the State of Kerala, that a written complaint is a prerequisite, I am lodging this complaint by way of e-mail addressed your goodself as the offence has been committed within your territorial limits at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. This may be treated as a complaint and set the law in motion, as insisted by the State functionaries to initiate criminal action against an offender," she added in her complaint.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: KBC16: Contestant fails to answer THIS Rs 12.5 lakh question based on country's name