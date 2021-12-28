Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU SIRISH 4 Years of Okka Kashnam: Allu Sirish recalls how film screened in 4 different languages in 4 years

Allu Sirish's Okka Kashnam clocked 4 years to its release today, which was screened in 4 different languages. The Telugu film went on to garner rave reviews by Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam audiences, truly a 'Pan-India' film. Taking to his social media, Allu Sirish shared, "Okka Kshanam has completed 4 years and it remains one of my best films. The Telugu version was dubbed into Hindi as "Shoorveer 2" and became a big hit on television & YouTube. In the last lockdown, the film got dubbed into Tamil as "Andha Oru Nimidam" on Star Vijay and repeated its success on Disney+HotStar too. Finally it got dubbed into Malayalam to repeat & was well received by the audience and critics.

It's a moment of pride for director Vi Anand and myself that our sci-fi thriller was screened in 4 India languages & was successful in all of them. Truly a "pan Indian" film. Couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate 4 years of Okka Kshsnam. Thank you everyone for all the love."

Okka Kashnam has been declared a massive success in all 4 languages which is a huge feat for the actor and the film.

On the work front, Sirish will be next seen in 'Prema Kedanta' alongside Annu Emmanuel. Recently, the poster of Prema Kadanta was released which was loved by the audience. Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is being produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

Allu Sirish's last film was in 2019 titled ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, which was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film with the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan.