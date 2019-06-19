Sanjay Dutt dedicates his first Marathi film Baba to father Sunil Dutt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt dedicates his Marathi film to father Sunil Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju gave us a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's life, which has been full of ups and downs. The actor fought drug addiction to get back to normalcy and the one who supported him through thick and thin was his dad Sunil Dutt. Hence, when the actor decided to venture into Marathi production, he couldn't find a story better than a tale narrating the relationship between a father and a son. While announcing his first Marathi project, the actor dedicated it to his dad

The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of Baba on his Instagram. The actor wrote, "Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad." Baba directed by Raj Gupta stars Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role.

On a related note, Sunil Dutt, the iconic actor has worked in several films such as Ek Phool Char Kaante, Sadhna, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India, Munna Bhai MBBS, etc. He was not just a popular actor but also producer, director, and a politician. He was last seen in Lage Raho Munna Bhai alongside his son.

He suffered a fatal heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai. Sunil Dutt was honoured with Padma Shri in 1968.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with his upcoming project Panipat. Ashutosh Gowariker directorial which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is slated to release on December 6, 2019

On a related note, Baba will hit the screens on August 2, 2019