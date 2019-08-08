Nerkonda Paarvai movie review and Twitter Reactions: Thala Ajith earns praise from fans in Pink movie remake

South Indian superstar Thala Ajith Kumar has made a powerful appearance on the big screen once again with his film Nerkonda Paarvai as Bharath Subramanian. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the 2016 blockbuster Pink. Nerkonda Paarvai is an official remake of the Big B and Taapsee Pannu film and has been backed up by Boney Kapoor. It is said that it was veteran actress Sridevi’s wish that the film should be made in Tamil as well with actor Ajith in the lead. The film has already hit the screens and the actors are garnering much praise for their performance from all corner. While Ajith has reprised Amitabh Bachchan’s role, Shraddha Srinath can be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s role in Nerkonda Paarvai. The film has received big thumbs up from critics and fans alike.

Here’s what netizens are saying about Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai-

On the related note, after Nerkonda Parvai Ajith and Boney Kapoor are all set to reunite for another film called AK60. Before the release of Ajith’s film, producer Boney Kapoor took to his twitter to announce the collaboration and said, “A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019.@SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1”

A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019.@SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 29, 2019

Coming back to Nerkonda Parvaai, it also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

