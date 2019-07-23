Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary gets brutally trolled for her latest song Bhole Ka Swag

Bigg Boss 12 fame Sapna Choudhary gets brutally trolled for her latest song Bhole Ka Swag

Bigg Boss 12 fame Sapna Choudhary is undoubtedly netizens favorite target when it comes to trolling. The dancer turned actress keeps entertaining her fans with her killer moves on various songs. However, not each of her song goes down well with the netizens. Just recently, the Haryanvi sensation shared a dance video of herself in which she is seen dancing to a song called Bhole Ka swag. The video has been released on the arrival of the holy festival of Sawaan and Sapna can be seen spreading the magic of her jaw-dropping moves.

As soon as Sapna shared the video on her Instagram, netizens flooded her post with a number of comments. While many appreciated her dance moves, others brutally trolled her for the clothes she is seen wearing in the song and the lyrics as well. Sapna Choudhary can be seen dancing in the song wearing a golden crop top and black dhoti pants and grooving in her signature style. Since the song is dedicated to Lord Shiva, netizens didn’t find her clothes appropriate for the song and even called out to the singer for eth lyrics. Instagram users even trolled her for hurting religious sentiments of people and objected with the way the song has been projected.

Watch Sapna Choudhary’s Bhole Ka Swag dance video here-

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she appeared on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. With her innocent charm and million-dollar moves, the dancer made sure that everyone remembers her even after she leaves the show. Her friendship with former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan also made headlines. On the other hand, the actress has already become a sensation in Haryanavi and Bhojpuri cinema and has worked with superstars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Niruaha and others. She even made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, which failed to impress the audience.

While promoting her first Bollywood film, Sapna Choudhary in an exclusive interview with India TV revealed that she never aspired to eb a dancer but her hardships in the initial days and the problems in her family forced her to walk the path. She also revealed that her first income was just Rs 1500. She also said that she is a good person at heart and always wish good for others.

