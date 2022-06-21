World Music Day 2022: Love both movies and music? Here's a list of feel-good musical films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Feel good musical films

With the magical ability to turn any moment into an emotional ballad or catchy dance number, musical movies have a way to transport anyone to the depths of the characters' journey. After all, it is the music that can add a shade of melancholy or the peak of joy to the scene it accompanies. From Academy award-winning animated movies like Soul and Encanto to the fan-favourite Westside Story and High School Musical, here’s a list of feel-good musical films that use music to tell their stories:

Westside Story

In this Academy-award-winning musical, forbidden love blooms between Tony and Maria, amidst the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Coco

Miguel is confronted by his family’s ancestral ban on music. So, he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

High School Musical

Troy and Gabrielle share a passion for singing. When these two polar opposites try out for the school musical, it disturbs East High’s rigid social order.

Sound of Music

Maria arrives at the Von Trapp mansion as a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval captain bringing love, life, and music into their lives.

Clouds

Zach Sobiech, a young musician with months to live, follows his dream of making a music album to make the most of the time he has left.

Stargirl

Stargirl is a musical coming-of-age story about an unassuming high-schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to a free-spirited new girl.

Encanto

In this Academy- and BAFTA-award-winning animated movie, Mirabel is the only ordinary member of the magical Madrigal family. When she discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Hamilton

The real-life story of America's foremost founding father, Alexander Hamilton, is created as a musical that has a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Soul

After a small misstep, aspiring pianist Joe is transported to The Great Before and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Have a blast this World Music Day by watching these movies on Disney+ Hotstar!