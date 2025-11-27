Eddie in Stranger Things: Who he was, how he died, and why Season 5 brings him back Eddie Munson returns in spirit in Stranger Things 5, sparking fresh curiosity about who he was and how he died. Here’s the story of the character fans still miss.

After a three-year wait, Stranger Things 5 was finally released on November 27 with just four episodes. Right in the first episode, titled The Crawl, the makers cleverly incorporated Eddie Munson's name multiple times to evoke a sense of nostalgia.

For those who are new to Stranger Things or are living up to the hype, have been curious about one character - who is Eddie, and what happened to him? Let's find out.

Who is Eddie in Stranger Things?

Eddie Munson was a prominent character of Stranger Things, who had a brief but impactful role in the show. Played by Joseph Quinn, Eddie became an overnight fan favourite in Season 4, thanks to his quirks and layers to his character.

However, Eddie's presence on the show was short-lived as he died a heroic death. With Volume 1 of Season 5 revisiting the emotional aftermath of the previous season, many viewers are looking back at the boy from Hawkins whose character arc was as loud and unforgettable as his guitar.

How did Eddie die in Stranger Things?

Stranger Things Season 4 saw Eddie and Dustin in a crucial role in taking down Vecna. Deep in the Upside Down, Eddie became a hero by playing a blistering rendition of Metallica’s "Master of Puppets" on his guitar - a ploy meant to lure away the deadly Demobats guarding Vecna's world.

But the moment of triumph was short-lived. After helping Dustin escape through the gate back into Hawkins, Eddie made a split-second choice: he stayed behind, determined not to run away this time. He drew the Demobats away, buying his friends precious minutes. However, the creatures took him down, and Eddie died in Dustin's arms - making him one of the show's most beloved fallen heroes.

When are the remaining episodes of Stranger Things 5 releasing?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 was released with the first four episodes on November 27. Three episodes are scheduled to release on December 25, and the finale episode is slated for release on December 31.

