Watch Raksha Kavach Om on Zee5: Date, Time, How to watch Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Online in HD

Watch Raksha Kavach Om on Zee5: Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Rashtra Kavach Om is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kapil Verma and features Aditya as a para commando on a mission. Released on July 1 in theatres, the film also starred "Dil Bechara" star Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj. If you're a fan of action movies, here's everything about the film and know how you can watch Raksha Kavach Om online in HD:

Raksha Kavach Om on Zee5: Date and Time

Raksha Kavach Om will be streaming on Zee5 from August 11.

How to Watch Latest Bollywood Film Online

If you have a subscription to Zee5, you can watch Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Raksha Kavach Om and many more latest Bollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Aditya Roy Kapur on Om's OTT premiere:

"With ‘OM’ having its world digital premier on ZEE5, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope the viewers have as much fun watching it as we had making it," he said in a statement. Echoing similar sentiments, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said the action genre enjoys huge popularity on the streaming platform and they are excited about the release of “Rashtra Kavach Om”.

"Action is a much-loved genre on ZEE5 and hence we are excited to add another impactful action film to our diverse content library. The timing of the world digital premiere of ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ is perfect as what better to watch on Independence Day weekend than this action-packed patriotic film with family,” Kalra said in a statement.

Raksha Kavach Om Cast

Aditya Roy Kapur as Om Rathore

Sanjana Sanghi as Kavya Sharma, Om's colleague

Jackie Shroff as Dev Rathore

Prachee Shah Paandya as Yashwi Rathore, Om's mother

Prakash Raj as Murthy

Ashutosh Rana as Jai Rathore, Om's father

Raksha Kavach Om Trailer

--with agency inputs

