Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', promises 'vulgar truth' | Teaser Video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced his upcoming non-fiction project 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' which will be soon released on the OTT platform, ZEE5. The filmmaker, who earlier directed the 2022 movie. 'The Kashmir Files' took to his social media handle and dropped the official teaser, saying that it will present the “vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus".

"A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the vulgar truth of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. The filmmaker, however, did not provide any details of the format of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'.

The streaming service also shared the teaser of the project and said it will help the viewers “rediscover the neglected chapters of Kashmiri Pandits history". “Some tragedies are still yearning for a closure… #TheKashmirFilesUnreported coming soon," ZEE5 tweeted.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by terrorists. Featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the movie opened to polarised reactions on March 11, 2022, but became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. It created a massive controversy following its release with several calling it a 'propaganda' movie. Many called for its ban too.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s and how it led to region-based killings.

What's next for Vivek Agnihotri

The filmmaker's next directorial is 'The Vaccine War', which is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that Vivek Agnihotri is eyeing for September 28 release date for The Vaccine War.

