Rana Daggubati announces slate of films, series and comics at San Diego Comic-Con

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati on Wednesday was present at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US where he made a huge announcement. The Telugu star announced a slate of films, web series, and comics to be released under his banner Spirit Media. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles to share a post mentioning some of Daggubati's upcoming dream projects. He also shared first look of Hiranyakashyap, a film inspired by Amar Chitra Katha.

See the post:

In the post, Taran also mentioned three projects to be produced by Rana Daggubati under Spirits Media which are as follows:

Hiranyakashyap: Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film will feature Rana in the titular role. The film is said to be inspired by the popular comics of Amar Chitra Katha.

Minnal Murali: It is touted to be a superhero flick. The actor has also partnered with Sophia Paul's Weekend Blockbusters, the producers of the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. It will be a new comic character, which will be unveiled in the popular Indian comic magazine Tinkle.

Lords Of The Deccan: It will be an epic historical action drama series, which will revolve around the time of witnessing the birth of the Chalukya dynasty. It will be bankrolled by Spirit Media along with streamer SonyLIV.

More about Rana Daggubati's projects

The 38-year-old actor was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, also starring his uncle Venkatesh. His next big film is Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K, also featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull. He also has K Madhu's directorial Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma-The King of Travancore in his kitty.

Latest Entertainment News