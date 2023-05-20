Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Orry's 'working hard on myself' statement, calls it 'asli struggle'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI, ORRY Vivek Agnihotri mocks Orry's 'working hard' statement

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has captured the attention of the paparazzi, becoming a favourite among them in recent times. He is a regular attendee at Bollywood parties, events and other occasions and is often mingling with the industry's elite, including star kids like Nysa Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Not only does Orry throw extravagant parties, but he also enjoys posing for photos with celebrities. His frequent presence at B-Town gatherings has left fans curious about his occupation. He is now making headlines after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to one of his interviews.

Recently, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri posted a clip from an interview featuring Orry, shedding light on his personal development journey amidst discussions about his career. In the clip, Orry candidly shared insights into his commitment to self-improvement, emphasising the importance of self-reflection, fitness routines and sharing that he is working really hard. In the interview, he was asked if he is a ‘9-5 boy’, Orry replied, "No, I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working."

The Kashmir Files filmmaker called him out on Twitter and mocked him, saying 'real struggle'. He wrote, "The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle. #Bollywood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on The Vaccine War and The Delhi Files. His last film was The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial amassed massive popularity when it was released in India in March last year. The film ended the drought at the ticket window and broke many box office records. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s and how it led to region-based killings.

