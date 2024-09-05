Vikrant Massey starrer 'Sector 36' trailer is intense, intriguing and intrepid | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36' trailer is intense

Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36 has been in the news since its inception. The film made waves at Melbourne's famous Indian Film Festival and is now one of the most awaited films of the year. Increasing the excitement of fans, the makers of Sector 36 have not shared the interesting trailer of their film. Vikrant and Deepak Dobariya's cat-and-mouse race in this crime drama based on true events seems to be really interesting. It is significant to note that Vikrant Massey won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his previous film 12th Fail.

Sector 36 trailer is out now, watch:

Sector 36 featured at Melbourne's Indian Film Festival 2024

Netflix's Sector 36 made its world premiere at Melbourne's famous Indian Film Festival on the evening of August 22, 2024. The film's screening was a highly anticipated event, and star Vikrant Massey, who plays Prem Singh, was in attendance. As the credits rolled, the audience was left enthralled, teary-eyed, and astonished, thanks to the film's strong storytelling and the cast's outstanding performances. The night was filled with passionate acclaim and adulation, cementing Sector 36 as the festival's main feature. Aditya Nimbalkar has directed this gripping crime thriller, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

About the film

Inspired by genuine events, Sector 36 tells the terrible story of many children who mysteriously disappear from a ghetto in Sector 36. As the tension builds, a tenacious police investigator launches a frightening investigation, encountering a crafty serial killer. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal will feature Prem Singh, the elusive serial killer, and Ram Charan Pandey, the dedicated officer in this high-stakes game of cat and mouse. The film will be released on September 13 on Netflix.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares Vedang Raina starrer Jigra's first poster | See Post