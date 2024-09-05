Alia Bhatt shares Vedang Raina starrer Jigra's first poster | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt shares Jigra's first poster

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has finally shared the first poster of her upcoming film Jigra. The movie also features The Archies actor Vedang Raina, and the actors will be seen defining the brother-0sister bond on the silver screens. In the first poster shared by Alia, Vedang can be seen standing in the forefront, whereas Alia can be seen giving back shot, holding a hammer.

'“Tu mere protection mein hai "#Jigra in cinemas 11th October,' read her caption.

See Alia's post here:

Jigra's release date was changed

The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 27, but the makers wanted to avoid a box office clash with Devara: Part 1 featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, hence, they have changed the release date of Jigra. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram profile to share the new release date of her upcoming film. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing an elder daughter to The Archies actor Vedang Raina in Jigra. For the unversed, this film is being co-produced by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film after Jigra. The ace filmmaker revealed his next movie, Love and War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, in January, it took all of his fans by surprise. This is the director's debut film with Kaushal, and it brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhatt get back together following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Day of 2025.

Apart from Love and War, Alia also has Yash Raj Films' Alpha in her kitty. The actor is working relentlessly to get the required fitness for YRF's next Spy Universe film. Alpha also stars Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. If reports are to be believed then, Hrithik Roshan as War's Kabir will be training the leading ladies in the upcoming film.

