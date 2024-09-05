Shah Rukh Khan becomes highest tax-paying Indian actor of 2024, followed by Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan becomes highest tax-paying Indian actor of 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the most tax-paying actor of 2024. According to Fortune India, the actor has topped the list by paying Rs 95 crores in FY2024. Whereas Virat Kohli has become the most tax-paying athlete in India. He paid Rs 66 crores in the financial year of 2024. SRK is followed by several big actors like Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Let's know the list of top 10 celebrities in India who paid the highest amount of tax in FY2024.

Shah Rukh Khan

Having given three back hits with two earning more than 1000 crores at the world box office, Shah Rukh Khan had to top this list. The actor paid a huge tax of amount 95 crores in 2024. Recently Hurun India Rich List 2024 was released and according to the list, Shah Rukh's net worth is Rs 7300 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay

After Shah Rukh Khan, South star Thalapathy Vijay is one the second spot. He paid a tax of Rs 80 crore this year.

Salman Khan

Dabangg actor Salman Khan is one the third spot. He paid a tax of Rs 75 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

The superstar of the century Amitabh Bachchan paid tax of Rs 71 crore and he is number four on the list. He gave the biggest hit of 2024 in the form of Kalki 2898 AD.

Virat Kohli

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is one the fifth spot. He paid a tax of Rs 66 crore. With this, he has also become the most tax-paying athlete in India in 2024.

Who all are in the top 10 highest tax-paying celebs?

While Ajay Devgan paid a tax of Rs 42 crore, Ranbir Kapoor paid a tax of Rs 36 crore. Ajay Devgan gave two films this year, Shaitan (superhit) and Maidaan (flop). On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor last featured in the last leg of 2023 in the form of Animal. He will next be seen in 2025 in SLB's next. However, MS Dhoni is on the seventh sport, with a tax payment of Rs 38 crores. On the ninth and tenth spot are Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who paid a tax of Rs 28 crore.

Also Read: Emergency to Aandhi, films that dealt with Indira Gandhi's life and landed in trouble