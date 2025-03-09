Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar starrer gears up for digital release The OTT release date of the 2024 film 'Vanvaas' starring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar and Simrat Kaur, has been announced.

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar' fame director Anil Sharma brought the family drama film 'Vanvaas' in December last year. This film was shot in Varanasi. This beautiful film based on the father- son relationship was released in theaters on December 20, 2024. For some reason, the audience who could not watch this film in theaters now have a chance to watch it on OTT. The makers have announced the digital release date of their film.

Vanvaas will release on the occasion of Holi

The audience has been waiting for the OTT release of the film 'Vanvaas' for a long time. Finally, their wait is over. Anil Sharma has given a Holi gift to the audience. This film will be released on Friday, March 14 on the occasion of Holi. The film can be seen on the OTT platform ZEE5.

The film is based on family relationships

Today, on Sunday, a post has been shared from the Instagram account of ZEE5. It is written with this, 'Jo Paraye Bhi Na Kare, Agar Wo Apne Kar Jaaye, To Apne Se Bada Paraya Kaun?' 'Vanvaas' will premiere on ZEE5 on March 14. Utkarsh Sharma is in the lead role in this film. It is known that Utkarsh is the son of director Anil Sharma, who was seen in 'Gadar 2'. At the same time, he was seen as a child artist in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. Apart from him, there are actors like Simrat Kaur and Nana Patekar.

'Vanvaas' has been made very beautifully. It got a very positive response from the critics. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. It could not attract the audience in front of the film 'Pushpa 2'. It is expected that the film will get a lot of love from the audience on OTT.

