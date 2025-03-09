IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli waves out to lady love Anushka Sharma during Champions Trophy Final match | Watch During the final match of Champions Trophy 2025, against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen greeting each other. Their video is going viral on social media now.

Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is known for being a family man as well as being a prolific athlete. One such romantic moment was also seen in the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Before the India vs New Zealand match started in Dubai, Kohli greeted his wife and actor Anushka by waving his hand from the field. In reply, she also smiled and waved her hand to her husband from the stands and wished him all the best for the final. The video of them is now going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli's bat is running well in the ongoing tournament. You can guess his excellent batting from the fact that he has played four matches in the tournament except the first match. Meanwhile, 217 runs have come from his bat in four innings. Here, he played an important role in winning two matches against Pakistan and Australia. Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 100 runs against arch-rival Pakistan, while in the semi-final match against Australia, he contributed 84 runs in difficult circumstances. As a result, the team managed to win these matches.

Kohli is expected to perform well in the final

Looking at Virat Kohli's excellent form in the Champions Trophy 2025, cricket lovers are expecting fiery innings from him in the final match as well. If King Kohli's bat works in the final match as well, then Team India's victory is certain. So far, Team India has sent half of the New Zealand team back to the dugout as the black caps decided to bat first after winning the toss on Sunday.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma's presence at the Dubai stadiums has attracted attention during the on-going Champions Trophy 2025. The power couple has been setting couple goals for the audiences ever since they got married.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit re-create 'Koi Ladki Hai' at IIFA 2025, rehearsal video goes viral | WATCH