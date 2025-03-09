Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit re-create 'Koi Ladki Hai' at IIFA 2025, rehearsal video goes viral | WATCH Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit will be seen performing together at IIFA 2025. Their dance video is going viral on social media.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have done a great dance on the song 'Koi Ladka Hai' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. This has made the 90s fans very happy. These people have danced on the stage of IIFA 2025. The video is going viral on social media. On Sunday, Madhuri performed on the stage of IIFA 2025.

Shah Rukh and Madhuri recreate their song

In the video, Shah Rukh and Madhuri can be seen wearing black and white clothes. They can be seen dancing to the song 'Koi Ladki Hai'. Both have tried to dance in the same way as they did in the original song back in the 90s. Background dancers dressed in yellow can also be seen in the video.

Watch the video here:

Users commented on the video

Social media users are commenting excessively on the video. A fan wrote, 'These people have started again.' Another comment read, 'We are remembering their relationship of the 90s.' One more comment read, 'What days those were.'

Crowds arrived to welcome Shah Rukh at Jaipur Airport

Shah Rukh Khan reached Jaipur on Friday to participate in IIFA 2025. A huge crowd of fans welcomed him at Jaipur airport. As soon as Shah Rukh came from the airport, fans were desperate to get a glimpse of him. Before going to the car, Shah Rukh waved his hand towards the people and gave them a flying kiss.

Dance is like worship for Madhuri

Before performing at IIFA, Madhuri had said that dance is like worship for her. 'I am excited because my performance is going to happen here in Jaipur and there will be the fragrance of the soil of Jaipur in my performance, so I am eagerly waiting for it.'

Also Read: 3 Idiots, Dangal to other list of films re-releasing in Aamir Khan Film Festival | Deets Inside