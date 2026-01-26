Raazi, Baby to Parmanu: Underrated patriotic movies on OTT to watch this Republic Day Celebrate Republic Day 2026 with these underrated patriotic Bollywood films streaming on OTT platforms, perfect for a family watch on January 26.

Over the years, Bollywood has produced several patriotic movies that reflect the true spirit of the nation. From real-life events to fictional stories, these films not only received praise from audiences but also continue to remain cult classics.

On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, here are 5 underrated patriotic films that you can stream on OTT with your family and make the most of your holiday.

Patriotic films on OTT for Republic Day

1. Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller which features Sidharth Malhotra as an Indian RAW agent undercover in Pakistan during the 1970s. He infiltrates to stop Pakistan's nuclear program. He even falls in love with a local woman while facing high-stakes betrayal.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri and India's response with a surgical strike. In this film, Vicky Kaushal stars as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who leads a mission to take down the terrorists.

OTT platform: Zee5

3. Raazi

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi follows a young Indian woman married into a Pakistani military family to spy for India. Set during the 1971 war, the film focuses on sacrifice, moral conflict, and quiet courage rather than spectacle.

OTT platform: Prime Video

4. Baby

Led by Akshay Kumar, Baby tracks an elite Indian intelligence unit working undercover to stop terrorist threats. The film keeps things grounded, mixing surveillance, field ops, and tension-driven action with minimal melodrama.

OTT platform: Prime Video, JioHotstar or YouTube

5. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Starring John Abraham, Parmanu dramatises India’s 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran. The story centres on scientists and officials racing against global pressure and espionage to pull off a mission that changed India’s strategic standing.

OTT platform: Zee5

Which film are you planning to watch with your family?

