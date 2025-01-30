The Recruit Season 2 cast, Hindi version and everything else you need to know about the Netflix series

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Here's everything you need to know about The Recruit Season 2

The Recruit web series, starring Noah Centineo in the lead role, was eagerly awaited for its next instalment after its highly successful debut. The spy adventure series enthralled audiences across the world and left them craving for more. The good thing is that the excitement for its next chapter has now come to an end today as The Recruit Season 2 has been released on Netflix. Read further to know about its cast and Hindi version.

The Recruit season 2 cast

The Recruit season 2 has hit OTT giant Netflix with Noah Centineo reprising his role as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks. This season also features Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun and Young-Ah Kim as Grace. On the other hand, season two also stars Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, Omar Maskati as Jae King, Brooke Smith as Marcy Potter, Devika Bhise as Juno Marsh, Alana Hawley Purvis as Amanda Fern and Felix Solis as Tom Wallace.

The Recruit Season 2 episodes

The first season of The Recruit ended with an interesting twist in its 8 episodes, setting the stage for the highly anticipated season 2. Now the new season has premiered on Netflix consisting of 6 episodes, which promise to take the story forward compactly and excitingly. The directing team for this season includes Julian Holmes, Jessica Yu, Viet Nguyen, John Hyams, and Alexi Hawley, who bring together a variety of filmmaking talents to create this project. The Recruit Season 2 brings back Noah Centineo in an even more espionage and intrigue series than before.

The Recruit Season 2 Available in Hindi

It is worth noting that the much-discussed The Recruit Season 2 has been released on Netflix in India, but you must be wondering whether it is available in Hindi or not, and if not, then at what time? So let us tell you that this season premiered simultaneously in English, Hindi and other languages ​​​​today at 1 pm. As soon as the episode starts playing, click on Audio & Subtitle settings and change the language to Hindi to watch it in your native language.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva to Jothish Shankar's Ponman, theatrical releases of the week