Shahid Kapoor's Deva to Jothish Shankar's Ponman, theatrical releases of the week

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back in the role of cop in Rosshan Andrrews, Malayalam filmmaker's Deva. The film which also features Pooja Hegde will be released this Friday. Along with this debutant Jothish Shankar's Malayalam film Ponman will also release on January 31. This Friday also has something stored for everyone. Hence, have a look at the theatrical releases of this week.

Deva

Deva, an action thriller that promises to keep viewers captivated with its captivating plot and powerful acting, is coming to the big screen this week. Deva is the first Hindi film directed by Rosshan Andrews, a well-known figure in Malayalam cinema who has helmed films like Notebook, How Old Are You?, and Prathi Poovankozhi. For the first time, Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a uniformed police officer, and he brings a new and ferocious intensity to the part. Alongside him, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati provide depth and drama to the narrative. Deva is a movie that should be seen on a large screen since it combines action, drama, and an engaging story with unexpected turns.

Ponman

Ponman is a compelling Malayalam drama about human tenacity, survival, and treachery. The film, which was directed by Jothish Shankar, is based on the novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar by GR Indugopan. Ajesh, played by Basil Joseph, borrows gold for a wedding but is betrayed when the bride, Steffy, weds a crook named Mariano. Ajesh needs to outsmart his dangerous competitor Mariano, who is scheming against him and hoarding the gold. Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Rajesh Sharma, and Jaya Kurup are among the film's outstanding cast members.

Companion

Companion is a psychological thriller that will make you wonder what it is to be human. Enter a world of mystery and intrigue. The film, which was written and directed by Drew Hancock, follows a weekend trip that devolves into turmoil and discovery. As the lovebot, Sophie Thatcher portrays Iris in a devastating performance that adds nuance and complexity to a girl torn between emotional turmoil and a predetermined function. As Josh, Jack Quaid balances the story's darker aspects with humorous parts by bringing a relatable charm and sense of humour. Harvey Guillen excels as well, giving the story further levels of suspense. Companion is a provocative examination of identity, control, and love. This week, see this unusual and eerie tale on the big screen.

My Hero Academia: You're Next

The fourth movie in the hugely successful My Hero Academia trilogy, My Hero Academia: You're Next, is a gift for anime enthusiasts. Picking up after the events of the anime's sixth season, this action-packed episode raises the stakes as Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and his classmates from U.A. Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest of Class 1-A must band together to stop this new threat in this epic fight, which was directed by Tensai Okamura. Van Barr Jr., Nasim Benelkour, and Kimmie Britt give exceptional voice performances in My Hero Academia: You're Next, which brings these adored characters to life with depth and vitality through stunning animation, intense emotional content, and high-stakes combat.

