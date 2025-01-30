Akshay Kumar resonates with PM Modi on fitness and health, shares post on X | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Akshay Kumar shared a tweet on X where he resonated with PM Modi on fitness

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his X profile to back Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's take on obesity and fitness. Quoting 'Health hai to sab kuch hai,' the actor shared a video on Thursday featuring PM Modi and agreed to his words. The actor, known for his fitness and discipline, urged his fans to work out in any form and take care of their bodies.

Akshay's tweet

'How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now…love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar 1. Enough sleep 2. Fresh air and Sunlight 3. No processed food, less oil. Trust the good old desi ghee. And most importantly... Move, move, move. Kuchh bhi type ka workout karo par karo toh sahi. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving. Jai Mahakal @narendramodi,' read his tweet.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Akshay opened his account for this year with Republic Day release Sky Force. The film is performing well at the box office and is expected to end Akshay's drought at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has earned Rs 87 crore in India. The patriotic film based on real-life events, also features debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has several films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi. He will later feature in multi-cast films like Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle. Next year, he will be seen reuniting with Priyadarshan in Bhoot Bangla along with the OG gang, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3. The actor will also take a full-fledged role in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with Stree 3 and might be signing Rowdy Rathod 2 soon.

