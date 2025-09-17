The Morning Show season 4 release date, cast and plot details revealed Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show is back with season 4, bringing newsroom drama, new faces, and weekly episodes on Apple TV+.

Friends fame actress Jennifer Aniston's critically acclaimed series 'The Morning Show' has finally returned with its fourth instalment on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The show holds an impressive rating of 8.1 and has an ensemble star cast which features Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, among others.

As the fourth season of 'The Morning Show' hits digital screens, let’s take a look back at the show’s journey so far.

The Morning Show: Story so far

The story of workplace drama 'The Morning Show' follows the story of Alex Levy, who co-anchors a popular morning news program broadcast on The Morning Show (TMS) from Manhattan on the UBA network.

In the first season, Alex battles to keep her position as a top news anchor after her 15-year on-air partner, Mitch Kessler, is fired due to a sexual misconduct scandal. She is paired with Bradley Jackson, a field reporter whose string of snap decisions puts the network in jeopardy.

As the COVID-19 epidemic grips the US and the show itself in the second season, the network CEO makes an effort to persuade Alex to rejoin TMS. Bradley, meanwhile, struggles with his identity.

The network struggles to attract subscribers to its subscription service in the third season, and internet tycoon Paul Marks considers taking over.

What to expect from The Morning Show season 4?

As per Cosmopolitan, the fourth season will see the merging of UBA and NBN. Employees at the network can be seen navigating alliances, covert objectives, and the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes that undermine public trust in an evolving media landscape.

The Morning Show cast, streaming details and number of episodes

The Morning Show features Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Shari Belafonte, Hannah Leder, Victoria Tate, Greta Lee, and others in the lead roles. Notably, the episodes of this series will be released weekly on Wednesdays until November 19, 2025, on Apple TV+. According to Cosmopolitan, this season will have a total of 10 episodes.

