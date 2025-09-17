The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11: Did Belly choose Conrad in the finale? Fans got the emotional finale they waited for in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11, as Belly and Conrad’s love finds closure.

New Delhi:

The most-awaited finale episode of Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' has been released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Fans finally got the emotional conclusion they were hoping for in TSITP Episode 11. It marked a turning moment in Belly's journey, showcasing her attempt to move on but ultimately returning to her true destiny.

The episode starts with Belly in Paris, who is trying to build a new life. She has cut her hair, started fresh, and even begun dating someone else. On the surface, she appears ready to let go of the past. But the story takes a turn when Conrad unexpectedly arrives in Paris. He said that he's there for a work conference in Brussels, but it was clear that his real reason is Belly.

What follows is a day filled with familiarity and unspoken feelings. They spent the night together, but the next morning, Belly became distant. She pulls away, leaving Conrad with no choice but to give her space.

In a desperate rush, she takes a cab and finds him just in time. At the station, Belly tells Conrad: "I choose you of my own free will. If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them." The finale ends on a hopeful note, with Belly and Conrad returning to The Cousins together.

Did Belly and Conrad have a happy ending?

Yes, the show gives them a happy ending in this finale. Belly makes her choice, Conrad is there, and they end up together. The finale episode features emotional tension and almost-missed moments, but in the end, things work out in their favour.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast and streaming details

The star cast of this show includes Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino in key roles. The romantic drama show 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is created by Jenny Han and is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video with a subscription plan.