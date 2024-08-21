The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 announced, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandu still missing from the cast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 announced

Comedian Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' was launched this time not on TV but on the OTT platform Netflix. This show was released simultaneously in about 190 countries and was well-liked by the audience. After 13 episodes of this show were released, it ended its first season. But now once again this show is going to return to Netflix. Kapil himself has announced this by sharing a video on social media on Wednesday.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 2 is coming soon

Kapil Sharma has given good news to the fans by sharing a video of the second season of his show 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma'. The video starts with Archana Singh saying, "There is good news for all of you. Your very own 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 2 is coming soon." During this, a glimpse of all the star cast of the show is also seen. The caption of this video reads, 'Now Saturday will be "Funnywar" because Kapil and the gang are coming with double the fun and laughter this time. Season 2 is coming soon, stay tuned.'

The cast of the show

Season 2 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will feature prominent actors like Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. The cast and crew are extremely excited to return to the stage with this new season and are eager to bring another laughter-filled season to the audience. However, several social media users have called out Kapil Sharma for bringing back Sumona Chakravarti and Chandu in season 2. For the unversed, these two cast members, who are loved for their characters on the TV version of Kapil's show were not a part of the first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. And now its official, that they will also not be a part of the second season.

Also Read: Alien: Romulus to Maine Pyaar Kiya, films releasing on big screen this week