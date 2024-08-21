Alien: Romulus to Maine Pyaar Kiya, films releasing on big screen this week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Films releasing on the big screen this week

This week, movie lovers are presented with a diverse array of film options catering to various tastes. As Stree 2 maintains its impressive performance at the box office, Hollywood enters the spotlight with a thrilling array of releases, including Zoë Kravitz's psychological thriller Blink Twice and the much-anticipated Alien: Romulus, which marks the return of the iconic Xenomorphs. Families can explore the enchanting universe of Harold and the Purple Crayon, while the Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, offers a thoughtful blend of comedy and social commentary. This week’s cinematic lineup promises a rich array of experiences, from suspense and laughter to moving narratives.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic Bollywood film Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), the film is being re-released as part of the PVR INOX Timeless Hits initiative. This special re-release will take place across 35 locations nationwide, allowing audiences to revisit the film's enduring romance, drama, and memorable music. Maine Pyaar Kiya, which became a defining example of Bollywood romance, features the heartwarming love story of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Blink Twice

Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, merges psychological thriller elements with incisive social commentary. The film follows Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress who is invited to a private island by tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum). As unsettling occurrences disrupt the idyllic setting, Frida must uncover the island’s sinister secrets. With a cast including Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, and Christian Slater, the film explores themes of power and privilege through a suspenseful narrative.

Alien: Romulus

The Xenomorphs return to theatres for the first time since 2017 with ‘Alien: Romulus,’ the seventh film in the iconic sci-fi horror franchise. Directed by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott, this instalment connects Ridley Scott’s 1979 original and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens. The film follows young space colonists, portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux, who encounter deadly Xenomorphs on a derelict space station. Featuring a gritty production design by Naaman Marshall, Alien: Romulus explores themes of isolation, fear, and corporate greed, delivering a fresh and intense experience. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ directed by Carlos Saldanha, adapts Crockett Johnson’s 1955 book into a blend of animation and live-action. The film follows an adult Harold, played by Zachary Levi, who discovers his purple crayon can animate his drawings, leading to unexpected challenges. The cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Jemaine Clement, and Zooey Deschanel.

Fakt Purusho Maate (Gujarati)

Fakt Purusho Maate, a sequel to the 2022 film *Fakt Mahilao Maate*, features Amitabh Bachchan in a central role as God. Directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the film delves into themes of gender equality and generational conflict through a humorous lens. It follows Purshottam, played by Darshan Jariwala, who returns from the afterlife to influence his grandson Brijesh's love life, clashing with modern values. The film, set during the sacred 16 days of Shraadh, blends magical realism with social commentary