The Girlfriend OTT release: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's romantic film The Telugu-language film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, is set to release on an OTT streaming platform. Read on to find out where you can watch it online.

Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film The Girlfriend is all set to make its digital debut soon. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Telugu-language film was initially released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Besides Rashmika, the movie stars Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles. Those who missed the film in theatres will now have an opportunity to watch it on their streaming devices. Read on to find out when and where you can stream the movie.

The Girlfriend OTT release date and platform

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna eagerly awaiting the OTT release of The Girlfriend will be able to stream the movie from December 5, 2025, on Netflix. Sharing the film's OTT announcement poster, Netflix wrote, "Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature :) Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix from 5 December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam #TheGirlfriendOnNetflix."

Notably, the film will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Girlfriend: Plot and production details

Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer follows the story of a young woman who explores love, compatibility, and self-discovery during her college years. In the film, Rashmika plays the role of Bhooma Devi. For the unversed, The Girlfriend is presented by Geetha Arts and the film's music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is done by Krishnan Vasant.

The Girlfriend: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, The Girlfriend, had an average performance at the box office upon its release. Its total collection in India stands at Rs 18.56 crore within 23 days of release, while its worldwide collection is recorded at Rs 28.94 crore. So far, the film's overseas collection is recorded at Rs 7.2 crore.

