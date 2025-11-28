Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release date: When and where you can watch Rio Raj–Malavika Manoj rom-com Aan Paavam Pollathathu, the Tamil rom-com led by Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, has now arrived on OTT after its theatre run. If you missed it on the big screen, here’s when and where you can watch it online, along with what made the film click with audiences.

The Tamil rom-com Aan Paavam Pollathathu, starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, has been released digitally for viewers across India. After opening in theatres on October 31, 2025 and earning a modest yet attentive audience, the film is now streaming from November 28, 2025, on JioHotstar, available via OTTplay Premium subscription.

Tamil movie Aan Paavam Pollathathu was a superhit at the box office. The movie that features Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in lead roles was made with a budget of just Rs 5 crore, but it was able to mint Rs 21 crore at the box office in 21 days. And now, after a successful run at the box office, the romantic-comedy has been released on Jio Hotstar.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release

The makers took to their social media to make an official announcement regarding the same on November 27, 2025. It is significant to note that Aan Paavam Pollathathu is available on Jio Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu plot

The story revolves around a newlywed couple, Siva played by Rio Raj, and Shakthi, played by Malavika Manoj, whose life together starts with promise but spirals into doubt when their differing worldviews and expectations come to the fore. After 400 days of marriage, Siva finds himself in a lawyer’s office, ready to file for divorce. As the film rewinds through their shared past, the audience witnesses the chinks start to grow deeper: from misunderstandings to emotional upheaval. Can the couple pick up the pieces of their relationship before it is too late?

From laugh-out-loud humor to authentic emotional conflict, this movie kept many viewers' attention. Its realistic portrayal of marriage-the clash of traditional and modern values, and everyday dilemmas-struck a chord among the audiences looking for something relatable and grounded.

