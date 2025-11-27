Andhra King Taluka on OTT: Where Ram Pothineni's film will stream digitally after its theatrical run Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka is in theatres, but the OTT buzz is already soaring. Netflix has picked up the film, and an official release date is expected soon. Here’s the tentative streaming timeline, fan reactions, cast list and the trailer link.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited film, Andhra King Taluka, finally arrived in theatres on November 27. Though the film opened to mixed reactions, the actor's fans can't stop gushing about the film on social media.

Those who fail to visit the theatres eagerly wait for a film to stream digitally. For those looking for Andhra King Taluka's OTT release, here's what they need to know.

Andhra King Taluka: OTT release details

Nowadays, even as a film's theatrical run begins, its digital journey is already planned. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka, ensuring it reaches a global audience after completing its theatrical run.

Reportedly, Andhra King Taluka will premiere on Netflix in the last week of December, coinciding with Christmas and New Year. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement regarding the OTT release date. Watch the trailer here:

Andhra King Taluka: X Review

Andhra King Taluka is the talk of the town on X (formerly Twitter). A fan wrote, "Andhra King taluka biggest success is because mainly 3 unique things Brilliant Writing Actors Selection Music is too good #AndhraKingTaluka." "I think Andhra King Taluka movie will be career highest grosser for Ram Pothineni," wrote another.

Andhra King Taluka: Cast and crew

Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film features a strong ensemble cast, comprising Bhagyashri Borse, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh, Murali Krishna, Rajiv Kanakala, Satya, and several others in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by the popular duo Vivek–Mervin. It had already generated buzz among fans much before its release.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks another major release in Ram Pothineni’s career. It is now left to see how Andhra King Taluka performs over the weekend and how soon it lands on Netflix worldwide.

