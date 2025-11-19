Diesel OTT release: When and where to watch Harish Kalyan’s film online Harish Kalyan’s Tamil action-drama Diesel may not have performed well in theatres, but the film is finally gearing up for its OTT release. Fans can now stream the movie on Simply South starting November 21.

Tamil film Diesel, starring Harish Kalyan, was released in theaters on October 17, 2025, during Diwali this year. The movie was not been able to perform well at the box office ever since it was released in the theaters but despite that, there's a demand for the film on OTT.

If you've also been waiting for the film to arrive on OTT platforms, there's good news for you, as it's releasing soon. Read on for details on when and where to watch Harish Kalyan's film.

What is the OTT release date of Diesel?

Diesel is set to release on the OTT platform Simply South and will begin streaming on November 21, 2025. The platform shared the official details via its social media handles.

What is the story of Diesel?

Diesel tells the story of Vasudevan, also known as 'Diesel' Vasu, a young fisherman who studied chemical engineering. His foster father becomes embroiled in a fuel smuggling racket operating in North Chennai.

Using his skills, Vasu takes over and runs his foster father's syndicate, becoming a Robin Hood figure in his community. Turning the illegal fuel trade into a source of income for the betterment of his people, he eventually encounters a corrupt police officer and his rival smugglers. This ensues, leading to a cat-and-mouse battle between Vasudevan and the police officer, which highlights the diesel mafia and the politics surrounding it.

Diesel movie cast and crew

Diesel stars Harish Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Athulya Ravi, P Sai Kumar, Vinay Rai, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, KPY. Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maran, G. Marimuthu, Kali Venkat, and many others.

The film is written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. The film is co-produced by Devarajulu Markandeyan, SP Shankar, and Kishore S under the banners of Third Eye Entertainment and SP Cinemas. The film was released in theaters alongside Dhruv Vikram's Bison and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude.

