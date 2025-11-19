OTT releases this week [November 18–24, 2025]: The Family Man 3, Bison, The Mighty Nine and more The third week of November packs a full entertainment punch, with big OTT drops on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and ZEE5. From The Family Man Season 3 to Bison and Dining with the Kapoors, here’s everything streaming this week.

The third week of November 2025 is no less than a celebration for OTT viewers. This weekend, several major web series and films are releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and SonyLIV.

Whether you're a thriller lover, a sports drama fan, or enjoy family-oriented stories, this week has something for everyone. A perfect package of thrills, emotions, drama and authentic entertainment awaits you. So, let's have a look at the OTT release of the week.

What OTT releases are coming this week (Nov 18–24, 2025)?

1. The Mighty Nine

OTT: Prime Video

The series The Mighty Nine will also be released this week. This American animated series will stream on Prime Video starting November 19, 2025. It tells the story of a group of mismatched individuals with troubled pasts and secrets who are drawn together by circumstance.

2. The Roses

OTT: JioHotstar

This is a black comedy film directed by Jay Roach. This Hollywood film tells the story of a married couple trying to save their relationship. The film was released in theaters in August. Now, it can be watched on JioHotstar on November 20.

3. Nadu Center

OTT: JioHotstar

The Tamil sports drama Nadu Center, premiering on JioHotstar on November 20, is an intriguing story. The web series revolves around a basketball player. It stars Sasi Kumar, Kalaiyarasan, Asha Sharath and Delhi Ganesh.

4. The Family Man Season 3

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

India's biggest spy thriller series, The Family Man, returns with its third season. Manoj Bajpayee will once again star as Srikant Tiwari. Directed by Raj & DK, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting November 21. It will also be available in Hindi, Telugu and multiple other languages.

5. Bison

OTT: Netflix

Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, will now be available on Netflix starting November 21. This film by Mari Selvaraj created a buzz in theaters. It is a rural sports drama that will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

6. The Bengal Files

OTT: ZEE5

After failing to live up to expectations in theaters, The Bengal Files is now set to release on ZEE5 on November 21. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

7. Homebound

OTT: Netflix

India's official Oscar entry, Homebound, is also coming to Netflix on November 21. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

8. Dining with the Kapoors

OTT: Netflix

The Kapoor family, one of the most famous film families, is coming together to share time and memories in Dining with the Kapoors. Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Neetu, Randhir and Saif will appear in this special show. Dedicated to Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, this special will stream on Netflix starting November 21.

9. Ziddi Ishq

OTT: JioHotstar

Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay will star in the romantic-thriller series Ziddi Ishq, releasing on JioHotstar on November 21. The show is generating buzz for its obsessive love and suspenseful story.

