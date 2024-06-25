The Family Star: Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur-starrer seals its OTT release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from The Family Star

The Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is all set to land in Hindi version on OTT. JioCinema on Tuesday announced the release date of the film's Hindi version on its platform. The film will be released on the platform on June 28. However, the film was already available on OTT before JioCinema. The Family Star premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April in three languages including Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. ''The kind of a (star emoji) you didn't know existed! The Family Star streaming 28th June onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,'' wrote JioCinema along with a poster of Vijay from the film.

See the post:

About the film

The story of the film revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house and life.

As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. When a shocking revelation about Indu threatens to tear them apart, fate gives them a chance to work together and overcome not only her past but also a series of unforeseen circumstances. Will they find their way back to each other, and will love prevail? This question forms the crux of The Family Star.

On the box office, the film failed to attract the audience to theatres and failed miserably at the box office. As per Sacnilk, its total worldwide box office collections stood at Rs 31.36 crore including Rs 21.98 from India.

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani breaks silence on rumours of mass layoffs, selling office space to clear debts

Also Read: Stree 2 teaser OUT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film promises blend of comedy and horror | WATCH