Stree 2 teaser OUT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film promises blend of comedy and horror | WATCH

Makers of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the horror-comedy. Taking to social media handles, Maddock Films shared a short teaser featuring all the lead cast and wrote, ''Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!'' In the post, Maddock Films also used a hashtag which reads, ''She is back.''

However, this teaser was first unveiled by the makers in theatres with Munjya. The teaser begins with a huge idol of Stree standing in between a residential area of Chanderi. Beneath the idol is written 'I Stree Raksha Karna.' The teaser also showcases a couple of sequences featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in an item number.

About the franchise

Stree 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the hit horror-comedy Stree, will see Banerjee returning as the endearing Janaa. His impeccable comic timing and captivating screen presence have made Janaa a favourite among audiences since the original film’s debut. The sequel promises more hilarious moments and spooky thrills that fans have been craving.

For the unversed, the plot of Stree revolves around the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during the festival season. It was based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Clash at box office

Since the film is releasing on the occasion of Independence Day, it will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and and John Abraham's Vedaa. Earlier, two other big banner films, Singham Again and Pushpa 2: The Rule, were set to release on the same time period. However, these two films has opted out to push their release date a few months later.

