Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency gets new release date | More details inside

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced the new release date of her much-awaited directorial film, Emergency. Along with the release day announcement, the actress also shared a new poster of the film.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 10:48 IST
emergency new release date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited flick Emergency based on the 1975 incident of Emergency implemented by then-Indian government, gets a new release date. Kangana is also directing the film and the actress took to her social media handles to announce the new theatrical release date. After multiple delays, the film is finally releasing on September 6, 2024. ''The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide,'' she wrote in the caption.

See the post:

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975.

Kangana on political front

Kangana Ranaut contested 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She won by a huge margin of over 55,000 votes, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the voters. Speaking to ANI, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving Himachal Pradesh, her "janmabhoomi."

The actress achieved a decisive victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. Ranaut has been among the handful of Hindi cinema stars who openly extend support to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling herself a fan of the leader.

