Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan steals the spotlight with suave look at Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception

Bollywood actor Vardhan Puri, who is the grandson of actor Amrish Puri made everyone's heads turn with his look at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception. The actor looked charming and fans flooded the comment section after going gaga the way he charmed everyone with his presence.

One user wrote, "He is the grandson of Amrish Puri". Another user wrote, "Hotness in the townn". In the clip, he was wearing a blue traditional outfit with black pants and shoes. He accessorised his look with sky-blue glasses. For the unversed, Vardhan Puri is the son of Rajeev Amrish Puri and Meena Rajeev Puri. He is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Hindi films.

He made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Yeh Saali Ashiqui. He has also worked in other films including The Aseq, Dashimin and Nautanki among others. He has also been featured in the music videos O Raano Bura Na Mano sung by Aditya Narayan and Na Jaana Kahin Door by Sonu Nigam. He was also nominated for the Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards for the category Best Male Debut for the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal who dated for seven long years finally got hitched on June 23 in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. The couple completed the formalities of civil marriage and are now officially husband and wife. The newly-wedded couple even hosted a grand wedding reception which included celebrities including Salman Khan, Honey Singh, and Heermandi cast.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films.

