The Family Man to Officer on Duty, a look at Priyamani's highest rated films, series on OTT | Birthday Special

Renowned Indian actress and National Film Award winner Priya Mani Raj, also known as Priyamani, is celebrating her 41st birthday on June 4, 2025. She has featured in several critically acclaimed movies and web series in her acting career so far. For those who don't know, Priyamani started modelling and appeared in several advertisements before entering into film industry. The Family Man actress made her acting debut with the Telugu-language film 'Evare Athagadu' in 2003. After this, she appeared in several films, be it 'Thirakkatha', 'Thotta', 'Paruthiveeran', 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', among others. On her 41st birthday, take a look at Priyamani's highest-rated movies and shows on IMDb, which you can watch on the OTT platforms.

The Family Man

Priyamani received wide recognition from Amazon Prime Video's hit show 'The Family Man' where she was cast opposite veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee. This marked her debut in a web series. She played the character of 'Suchitra Tiwari', which was well received by the audience. Besides Priyamani and Manoj, the web series features Sharib Hashmi, Shahab Ali, Arshlesha Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vedant Sinha, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar and Sunny Hinduja in the lead roles. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Paruthiveeran

Priyamani appeared in the romantic drama film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007 alongside Karthi, Saravanan, Sampath Raj, and Ponvannan in the lead roles. She played the role of 'Muththazhagu' in this film. Her performance in the tragic romantic movie made her win the National Film Award in the Best Actress category. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, the film is available to stream on YouTube.

Maidaan

Priyamani's performance in the docudrama film 'Maidaan' was well-received by the audience. She played the character of Saira Abdul Rahim. The film features Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Sammy Jonas Heaney and Peter Daniel Adams in the key roles. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and has an IMDb rating of 7.9. It can be watched on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



Article 370

Priyamani was featured in the political thriller 'Article 370' alongside Yami Gautam, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Monhan Agashe, Sandeep Chatterjee, and Sukhita Aiyar in the lead roles. The film is about Article 370 in Kashmir and is inspired by true events. Critics have given this film 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb, and it can be watched on Netflix.

Narappa

Srikanth Addala's directorial 'Narappa' is a period action drama film which features Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Rajeev Kanakala in the lead roles. The film is about a conflict between Dalits and Kamma landlords, based on the Karamchedu massacre that took place in 1985. With an IMDb rating of 7.6, the film is available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Officer on Duty

Priyamani was last seen in the cop drama crime thriller film 'Officer on Duty'. Directed by Jithu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir, the film features Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani and Jagadish in pivotal roles. Critics have given this film a 7.5 rating on IMDb. If you haven't watched this film yet, you can watch it on Netflix.

Talking about her upcoming films, she has several projects lined up. Priyamani will be next seen in H Vinoth's directorial 'Jana Nayagan', 'The Family Man', 'Kutrappayirchi', 'Blink Game' and others.

