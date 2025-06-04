The Accountant 2 OTT release date: Know where and where to watch Ben Affleck's action thriller American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant 2' is all set for its virtual release this month. Besides Ben, the second instalment of the 2016 film 'The Accountant' features Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in key roles. Check the OTT release date here.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant 2' is gearing up for its digital debut this month The film is directed by Gavin O'Connor and was released in the silver screens on April 25, 2025, in the USA. Written by Bull Dubuque, the film features Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in the pivotal roles.

For those who don't know, the crime drama mystery thriller is the sequel of the 2016's film 'The Accountant', it revolves around the story of Christian Wolff (played by Ben Affleck) who uses his genius mind and illegal ways to reconstruct the unsolved mystery of a murder.

When and where to watch The Accountant 2 on OTT?

Those who couldn't catch this film on the big screens will be able to watch it on the OTT platform. The makers of the movie announced the OTT release date of this action thriller on social media. As per the given information, Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 will be available globally on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to the official X handle, the official X account of Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "The final piece of the puzzle. The Accountant 2, streaming on Prime Video June 5." Have a look at the post below:

Netizens have expressed their excitement regarding its OTT release and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "That's exciting news! I'll definitely be watching The Accountant 2 on June 5." Another user shared a funny GIF and tweeted, "I already know this is gonna be a good one. I'm excited."

Check the posts here:

Work front

For the unversed, Ben Affleck was last seen in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' alongside Diego Luna, Tonatiuh and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the action crime drama 'The Rip' directed by Joe Carnahan. The film stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Steven Yeun in key roles.

