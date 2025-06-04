Box office collection: How much Bhool Chuk Maaf, Mission Impossible 8 and Karate Kid: Legends earn on Tuesday? Take a look at the box office collections of Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends here.

Several new releases have hit the big screens recently, offering a variety of genres for cinemagoers to choose from. Among the major films are Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends, among others. Read further to know about the box office collections of these films.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Karan Sharma's directorial 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is a romantic comedy film which revolves around the life of a boy named Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao) who gets a government job to marry his beloved Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) and gets stuck in a time-loop after he forgets his vow to Lord Shiva. This Bollywood movie stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

Talking about its box office collection, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the film managed to earn Rs 2 crore, whereas the total box office collection of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stands at Rs 63.15 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

The most anticipated film of Tom Cruise and the latest instalment in the hit ' Mission: Impossible ' franchise, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', performed well on its opening day, earning Rs 16.5 crore at the Indian box office. After successfully running for 18 days in the theatres, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 92.29 crore. On Tuesday, the action thriller film saw a decrease in its box office numbers, as Tom Cruise's starrer earned Rs 0.72 crore on its eighteenth day.

Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also features Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhamess in the lead roles. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, critics have given this film 7.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Karate Kid: Legends

The action drama film 'Karate Kid: Legends' starring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Joshua Jackson hit the Indian screens on May 30, 2025. The film didn't perform well on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the latest instalment in the 'Karate Kid' franchise managed to collect Rs 1.6 crore. On Tuesday, Jonathan Entwistle's directorial earned Rs 0.58 crore at the Indian box office.

