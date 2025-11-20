The Family Man Season 3 release date and time: When and where to watch the new season The Family Man Season 3 finally arrives this Friday, November 21, 2025. Here’s your quick guide to the release date, exact OTT time, cast, trailer and everything to know before streaming.

New Delhi:

The third season of Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited spy-action thriller series The Family Man is set to begin streaming soon. Fans of Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari, can start watching the series this Friday, November 21, 2025, on the Prime Video platform.

Created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, the series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as a new addition to the cast. Read on to know more about The Family Man Season 3 release timings.

The Family Man 3 release time

The Family Man season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video at 12:00 AM IST on November 21, 2025. Viewers with an active Prime Video subscription will be able to stream the show online.

The Family Man 3 trailer

The makers of the show dropped its official trailer on November 7, 2025, with the YouTube logline that reads: "The Family Man," created by Raj & DK, an edgy and thrilling series on Prime Video, follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works for the Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell( TASC), a fictional cell of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. Balancing the demands of his high-stakes job and his family, life proves increasingly challenging as Srikant navigates dangerous missions against terrorists while trying to be a present husband and father. As he dives deeper into the murky world of espionage, Srikant must protect his loved ones from the perils of his covert profession, all while grappling with moral dilemmas that test his integrity and loyalty.

The Family Man season 3: Cast, Plot and Production Details

Prime Video's hit show The Family Man Season 3 features an ensemble star cast which includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamanim Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Dalip Tahhil and others. Notably, Jaideep Ahlawat will join the cast as a new addition.

According to the available details, in this season, Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari discovers forces aiming to create trouble in Northeast India, and he uncovers a plan that could lead the country into a war.

For the unversed, the show is written by Suman Kumar and the duo Raj & DK. The dialogues are written by Sumit Arora. The sound design for the show is done by Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego, while the background score is composed by Ketan Sodha. The Family Man 3 is a D2R Films production.

Also Read: Where was The Family Man 3 shot? Inside the North-East locations of Manoj Bajpayee’s new season