Where was The Family Man 3 shot? Inside the North-East locations of Manoj Bajpayee’s new season Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3 has taken Srikant Tiwari deep into the North-East this time. From Nagaland’s rugged hills to the untouched beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, the makers filmed across some of the most challenging terrains. Here’s a guide to every shooting location from the new season.

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is all set to return for the third season, four years after the second season aired in 2021. Every year, the makers change the shooting location, depending on the case that Srikant Tiwari handles.

This time, The Family Man 3 has been shot across various locations in North-East India. Here's all you need to know about the shooting location of the Raj & DK series.

Where was The Family Man 3 shot?

Major portions of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 have been shot in Nagaland. The new season is set in both Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier this year, the makers announced the show's wrap and called it one of their "toughest shoots" yet. Certain portions must have been shot in Mumbai, too.

When is The Family Man 3 releasing?

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 is all set to release on November 21, 2025, on Prime Video. The previous two instalments of the series are also streaming on the same platform. So, if you have not watched the first two seasons of The Family Man, a marathon run starting now could also work out for you.

Family Man Season 3 cast

The new season of The Family Man Season 3 includes returning actors as well as new additions to the cast. The ones returning in the third season are:

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer

Priyamani as Srikant’s wife, Suchitra Tiwari

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant's trusted friend and colleague

Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Srikant’s daughter

Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Srikant’s son

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, a core member of Srikant's team

Darshan Kumaar as Sameer, an ISI agent

Seema Biswas as PM Basu

Vipin Sharma as Sambit, the aide to the Prime Minister

Gul Panag as Saloni Bhatt, an intelligence officer

Sundeep Kishan as Major Vikram

Dalip Tahhil as Kulkarni, the national head of the National Investigation Agency

New additions to The Family Man Season 3 cast

The new additions to The Family Man Season 3's cast include Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma, who will face off against Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari. Apart from him, Nimrat Kaur, Jugal Hansraj, Aditya Srivastava, Paalin Kabak, and Harman Singha are the newest members joining the show.

