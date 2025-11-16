The Family Man Season 3: Release date, cast, OTT platform and plot explained The Family Man Season 3 arrives on November 21, 2025, with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari. The new season explores a dangerous conspiracy in Northeast India and brings back the main cast along with powerful new faces. Here’s the full update.

Fans of the hit spy thriller series The Family Man have reason to be happy as the much-anticipated third season is all set to premiere. Starring Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, who balances his middle-class family life despite navigating dangerous missions.

The first two seasons of this web series were well received by the viewers upon their release, resulting in an overall IMDb rating of 8.7. Read on to know about its release date, cast, theme and other details here.

The Family Man Season 3 release date: When is the new season coming out?

The most anticipated web series, The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, is going to be released on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Family Man Season 3 OTT platform details

The upcoming season of The Family Man will hit the digital screens of Amazon Prime Video. It must be noted that the previous two instalments of the spy thriller series are already streaming on the OTT platform.

The Family Man 3: Plot, storyline and theme this season

Fans will be able to witness Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works for the Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell (TASC). In this season, Srikant faces sinister forces aiming to create chaos in Northeast India, uncovering a conspiracy that could push the nation into war.

Family Man Season 3 cast: Full list of actors returning

The main cast of The Family Man Season 3 includes several actors reprising their roles from previous seasons, including:

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer

Priyamani as Srikant’s wife, Suchitra Tiwari

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant's trusted friend and colleague

Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Srikant’s daughter

Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Srikant’s son

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, a core member of Srikant's team

Darshan Kumaar as Sameer, an ISI agent

Seema Biswas as PM Basu

Vipin Sharma as Sambit, the aide to the Prime Minister

Gul Panag as Saloni Bhatt, an intelligence officer

Sundeep Kishan as Major Vikram

Dalip Tahhil as Kulkarni, the national head of the National Investigation Agency

New additions to The Family Man Season 3 cast

The new additions to The Family Man Season 3's cast include several notable actors who are joining the cast for the first time this season. It includes Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma, who will face off against Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari. The character names of actors Jugal Hansraj, Aditya Srivastava, Paalin Kabak, and Harman Singha are not known yet. However, their names are listed in the trailer description of The Family Man 3, indicating they will appear in this season.

The Family Man Season 3 trailer

The makers of the series dropped the 'The Family Man season 3' trailer on November 7, 2025. It received widespread attention from fans. So far, the trailer video has garnered more than 28 million views on YouTube.

For the unversed, The Family Man series is created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and a D2R Films Production.

