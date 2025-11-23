The Family Man Season 3 ending explained: How the final chase sets up Season 4 The Family Man Season 3 ends with Srikant battered, lost in the jungle, and still chasing Rukma across borders. The finale leaves you breathless, as the show sets up a high-voltage Season 4. Here’s a warm, human breakdown of the final twist and what it all really means.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee's show, The Family Man, finally hit digital screens on November 21, 2025. The new season follows socio-political tensions in Northeast India and features Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma, the villain.

The Family Man fans didn't waste any time binge-watching the show and immediately started sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). As expected, creators Raj and DK returned with surprises in this season and delivered the unexpected once again. Read on to know how the season ended and if there will be a fourth season.

The Family Man Season 3: Plot and major twists

In the opening episodes, viewers learn about Project Sahakar, rolled out by the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) to unite rebel groups for peace in the region. Meanwhile, Srikant’s marriage is still going through a rough patch.

For Project Sahakar, Gautam Kulkarni, played by Dalip Tahil, the national head of the National Investigation Agency, asks Srikant to accompany him to the Northeast, little realising that this journey will be a rollercoaster that turns his life upside down.

Here comes the antagonist of Season 3, Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. A hitman, he kills high-profile personalities, including Srikant's mentor and father figure, Gautam Kulkarni.

Srikant remembers Rukma's face and starts investigating to catch him. The situation gets even more difficult when Srikant is suspended and wrongly treated as a suspect. A mole inside the government leaks intel and a parallel investigation led by an Intelligence officer, Yatish, forces him to live on the run, even as he fights to protect his family.

The Family Man Season 3 ending explained: Did Srikant catch Rukma?

The finale of The Family Man Season 3 was full of action, danger, and suspense. Amid all this chaos, Zoya, played by Shreya Dhanwanthary, a core member of Srikant's team, secretly teams up with JK Talpade and a hacker to save Srikant’s family.

Later, Srikant finally faces off Rukma and successfully frees a group of Indian soldiers who were captured near the Myanmar border. However, the battle leaves him severely injured. He pursues Rukma beyond the border, but Rukma escapes, and Srikant is left lost in the jungle, unable to drive his jeep. The season ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

Will there be The Family Man Season 4?

Yes, Prime Video's The Family Man will return for a fourth season. Both the storyline and Manoj Bajpayee have hinted at the upcoming season. The last episode of Season 3, titled "Endgame," ended on a cliffhanger, setting up another thrilling confrontation between Srikant and Rukma. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee replied to a fan on platform X and wrote, "Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha ! (sic)"

