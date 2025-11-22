Manoj Bajpayee announces The Family Man season 4 with a 'Jaldi milte hain' reply | Read post With Manoj Bajpayee's last X reply, it is clear that the makers ended season 3 on a cliffhanger because season 4 was on cards that too sooner than expected.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and OTT king Manoj Bajpayee has officially announced the next season of Amazon Prime Video's much-loved show The Family Man. The actor, who reprised the role of Agent Srikanth in the third season, has now not only announced Season 4 but also hinted that the wait for the next installment could be shorter.

It all happened when a fan questioned the makers of The Family Man, Raj and DK, and wrote on X, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man the whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done Raj and DK. At least tell us, is the season over or will you be releasing the left-over episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.” This is when the National Award-winning actor decided to surprise his fans.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say?

The Family Man actor took to his X profile to react to the post and wrote, 'Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte hain!' With this response, it is clear that the makers ended Season 3 on a cliffhanger because Season 4 was on the cards and sooner than expected.

The Family Man instalments release after much wait

It is significant to note that The Family Man's inaugural season released in September 2019, the second season arrived in June 2021, and for the third season, the makers made fans wait four years, releasing it on November 21, 2025.

Moreover, with the ending, fans felt that the wait was not worth it as the season didn’t live up to the expectations set by the previous two seasons. But it seems like the makers are aiming to redeem themselves with the fourth season, which could be releasing soon.

The Family Man cast

The Prime Video show is led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the villain in The Family Man Season 2, this time Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joined the cast. Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha play Priyamani and Manoj’s on-screen kids in the show.

