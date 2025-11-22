The Family Man season 3 X review: Online users give mixed reactions to Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer The Family Man season 3 was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. Now X users have given their verdict on the show. Let's have a look at some reactions to Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer.

OTT superstars Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee are back where they belong! Amazon Prime Video's one of the most love franchise The Family Man is also back with this third season.

The anticipated show that has been in the headlines for a long time, finally released on Prime Video on November 21. The 8-episode series saw a high viewership on Friday and now finally X users are taking it to their profiles to share the verdict on the show. So let's see what fans have to say about The Family Man season 3.

X users have a mixed reactions to the show

It is significant to note that X users have a very mixed reaction to The Family Man season 3. While some are calling it less interesting than the previous two season, others are praising the performances on the show.

A X user wrote, 'The Family Man S3 may not fully match the impact of the previous seasons, but each character still contributes meaningfully, and the reveals keep the narrative so busy. I wasn’t entirely convinced by the way it wrapped up as the finale was going… ‘so intense’, but overall, quite an engaging season.'

Another X post read, 'Did Amazon Prime force Raj & DK to continue The Family Man with Season 3 showing only half the story and keep S4 as the finale, or was this completely a creative decision made by makers themselves? Platforms are hurting real creativity by pushing makers to focus more on money.'

Let's have a look at other reactions here:

The Family Man season 3 cast

Prime Video's The Family Man Season 3 features massive star cast which includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Dalip Tahhil and others. Notably, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the nee addition to the cast.

The show is written by Suman Kumar along with the director duo Raj and DK. The Family Man 3 is a D2R Films production.

