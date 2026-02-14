The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: Here's where to stream the final part of the horror franchise for free

New Delhi:

There's good news for horror fans as the fourth and final part of the hit franchise, The Conjuring, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, is now available on OTT and this time, it's free. For those who missed it earlier, the film was previously available to stream on Prime Video on a rental basis.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the supernatural horror follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they investigate the real-life haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania. Read on to find out where you can watch the film online for free.

Where to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites for free

Viewers can watch the final instalment of the horror franchise, The Conjuring, on the JioHotstar platform for free with a basic subscription plan. The movie hit the JioHotstar screens on February 13, 2026.

The makers dropped the official trailer announcing the same with a description, "You don’t fight evil for decades without it fighting back. Can the Warrens survive this case? #TheConjuringLastRites creeping into your screens this February on Friday the 13th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on JioHotstar (sic)."

The Conjuring Last Rites on OTT: Languages

The Conjuring: Last Rites can be streamed in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Conjuring Last Rites: Cast details

The Conjuring: Last Rites features Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in the lead roles. The movie also stars Mia Tomilson, Ben Hardy, Steve Coulter, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and others.

The Conjuring Last Rites: Box office collection in India and worldwide

The film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. The Conjuring Last Rites, according to industry tracker, opened strong at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 17.5 crore. The movie continued its momentum on Day 2, earning Rs 17.5 crore as well. On Day 3, it earned Rs 15.5 crore. Within 35 days of release, the movie earned Rs 83.25 crore in India. At the same time, its total worldwide collection is recorded at Rs 4,085 crore.

