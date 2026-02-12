OTT releases this week [Feb 12-14, 2026]: Kohrra S2, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Predator Badlands and more

New Delhi:

The second week of February 2026 has an exciting lineup of shows and films releasing on OTT platforms. The week includes sequels to popular shows as well as newly released films in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

From Kohrra 2 and Love is Blind Season 10 to The Conjuring: Last Rites, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, and Predator: Badlands, there's something for every kind of movie lover. Let's take a look at the new and upcoming OTT releases this week.

OTT releases of this week

1. Kohrra Season 2

OTT release date: February 11

The second season of Netflix's crime thriller Kohrra premiered on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the six-episode series features Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

Kohrra season 2 follows two officers who investigate a murder case of a woman, which took place in a small town in Punjab, while they fight their personal demons.

2. Love Is Blind Season 10

OTT release date: February 11

The Emmy-nominated series Love Is Blind Season 10 has arrived on the OTT screens of Netflix. This new season will have 32 new singles from different career paths who will get engaged without even seeing one another.

3. Predator: Badlands

OTT release date: February 12

Dan Trachtenberg's alien invasion thriller Predator: Badlands premiered on JioHotstar on February 12, 2026. The film features Elle Fanning, Mike Homik, and Alison Wrihght in key roles.

4. Eternity

OTT release date: February 13

The romantic comedy drama, Eternity, featuring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner, will be released on February 13, 2026, on Apple TV. The film is directed by David Freyne and holds an IMDb rating of 7.

5. The Conjuring: Last Rites

OTT release date: February 13

The psychological horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which was initially released in theatres on September 5, 2025, is arriving on JioHotstar this week. Notably, the movie is already available to stream on other OTT platforms; this time, it is releasing on JioHotstar. The last instalment in the Conjuring franchise features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles.

6. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

OTT release date: February 12

The Tamil comedy drama Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil hit the Netflix screens on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The film features actor Jiiva and Prathana Nathan in the key roles.

Viewers can stream Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

