The Boys Season 5 announced: Prime Video confirms final season with first-look posters Prime Video has announced The Boys Season 5 as the final chapter of the popular franchise, revealing first-look posters and confirming a 2026 release for the explosive finale.

Prime Video announced the fifth and final season of the hit franchise The Boys, along with the first-look posters, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Directed by Eric Kripke, the dark comedy–psychological drama series features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and others in the lead roles.

The makers have released striking posters for The Boys Season 5, hinting at an all-out showdown between Billy Butcher and Homelander. They captioned the post, "Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone. All coming 2026, but first, a pit stop at @ccxpoficial this Saturday for appetizers (sic)."

The first-look posters feature a dramatic clash between Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander. Hollywood actor Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the series, reacted to the post and wrote, "Let's f**king do this."

The Boys season 5 release timeline

According to the given details, fans will be able to stream the final season of The Boys, i.e., season 5, in 2026. The makers haven't revealed the exact release date yet.

The Boys: Plot and Cast

The Boys follows a group of self-appointed vigilantes who take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. In addition to the lead cast, the show also stars Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Colby Minifie and others.

The Boys wins four Primetime Emmy Awards

Notably, the hit series The Boys is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner. It has earned awards in categories including Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series, or Movie.

