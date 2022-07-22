The Batman on Amazon Prime Video: OTT release date, who can watch superhero film and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBATMAN The Batman is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The Batman will be available for streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service made the announcement regarding the Hollywood film's OTT premiere. The subscribers to the service will be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes soon. The Batman had released in cinema halls on March 4 and became one of the highest-grossing films this year.

When is The Batman releasing on Amazon Prime Video?

British star Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie The Batman will start streaming on Prime Video from July 27.

Who can watch The Batman on OTT?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch The Batman in India from July 27. Earlier, it was available for rent on Amazon Prime Video at Rs 149. From July 27, Prime Video regular subscribers will be able to watch it without additional cost. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Batman cast and crew

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot aka Penguin

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Written and directed by Matt Reeves, known for helming Planet of the Apes movies, the Warner Bros movie was Pattinson's first outing as the undercover alias of Gotham city Bruce Wayne aka The Batman.

