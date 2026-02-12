Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT release date: When and where to watch Jiiva and Prathana Nathan's Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) premiered on OTT this Thursday, February 12, 2026. Read on to find out where you can stream Jiiva and Prathana Nathan's film online.

The Tamil comedy-drama Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva and Prathana Nathan in the lead roles, has arrived on an OTT streaming platform. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film was released in theatres on January 15, 2026, during Makar Sankranti.

The story follows a local village leader who attends a wedding celebration, but the joyous occasion intensifies into a heated family conflict rooted in long-standing grudges and power struggles, forcing him to step in and prove his leadership. Read on to find out when and where you can stream the film online.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT release date and platform

Those who couldn't watch the film in theatres now have the opportunity to stream it on their devices. The movie was released on Netflix on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Viewers can stream this film in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil streaming on OTT: Trailer

The makers released the OTT trailer of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil with the description, "A village official’s wedding visit spirals into a power struggle fueled by old grudges, forcing him to hold the line as tensions rise. Watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil on Netflix, out 12 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada (sic)." Watch the official trailer below:

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil hit theatres on January 15, 2026, and had an average opening at the box office, earning Rs 1.5 crore on its first day. The film saw a 93.33% increase on the second day, collecting Rs 2.9 crore. It went on to record its highest single-day collections over the first weekend, earning Rs 5.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.13 crore on Sunday.

Within 22 days of its release, the movie managed to collect Rs 29.51 crore in India. Meanwhile, its worldwide collection stands at Rs 38 crore. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) is produced by Kannan Ravi and co-produced by Deepak Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions.

Jiiva and Prathana Nathan's work front

On the work front, actor Jiiva was last seen in the action-adventure film Aghathiyaa, alongside Raashi Khanna. On the other hand, Prathana Nathan featured in the Tamil drama thriller Parking, in which she starred opposite Harish Kalyan. She will next be seen in Murugu's film Ninja.

