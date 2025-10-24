New Telugu OTT releases to stream this week: They Call Him OG, Kishkindhapuri and more Looking for new Telugu OTT releases to stream this week? From They Call Him OG and Kishkindhapuri to Aha’s romantic drama Anandalahari, we’ve curated the best titles streaming now on Netflix, Zee5 and Aha for your perfect weekend binge.

This week, Telugu audiences have a fresh lineup of exciting OTT releases to look forward to. From intense thrillers and emotional dramas to fun comedies, there’s something for everyone to stream on platforms like Netflix, Aha and Zee 5.

From Power Star Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG to Sreenivas Bellamkonda's horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, cinemalovers can add these new movies and series to their weekend watch list.

New Telugu OTT releases to stream this week:

1. They Call Him OG on Netflix: Pawan Kalyan’s power-packed digital debut

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller 'They Call Him OG' recently hit the digital screens of Netflix on October 23, 2025. Sujeeth's directorial also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan, and Arjun Das, among others, in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.7, the film received praise from the audience upon its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 293.65 crore at the worldwide box office. Whereas the movie, which was initially released on September 25, managed to collect Rs 228.4 crore in India.

2. Kishkindhapuri arrives on Zee5 | A supernatural thriller to stream now

Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, which hit the big screens on September 12, 2025, finally made its way to the OTT this month. Koushik Pegallapati's directorial can be streamed on OTT platform Zee 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Sreenivas Bellamkonda, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran and Makrand Deshpande in the lead roles. The films' total collection at the Indian box office stands at Rs 16.57 crore. Whereas it collected Rs 21.35 crore at worldwide theatres.

3. Anandalahari on Aha | A fresh romance with a rural charm

The romantic drama series 'Anandalahari' starring Bramarambika Tutika and Abhishek Boddepalli is currently streaming on the platform Aha. The first episode of 'Anandalahari' premiered on October 17, 2025. Announcing the same, the official Instagram handle of Aha wrote in Telugu, which translates in English as, "Here is our East Godavari boy Anand. There is our West Godavari girl Lahari..The hustle and bustle of these two .... Let us suggest from October 17th."

The Telugu drama series holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.3. The series is written and directed by Sai Vanapalli and produced by Praveen Dharmapuri.

