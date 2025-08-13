Superman 2025 OTT release date in India: When and where to watch James Gunn’s blockbuster at home The wait is over! Superman 2025 is set for OTT release on August 15. Here’s where you can stream James Gunn’s blockbuster in India.

The superhero action adventure film 'Superman' starring David Corenswet was released on big screens on July 11, 2025. The English-language film was directed by ace filmmaker James Gunn and became a box office hit.

Those who couldn't watch this film in theatres are eagerly waiting for its digital release. However, the director of the film has put an end to all the speculations regarding its release date.

Superman 2025 OTT release date in India

Taking to the X handle on Tuesday, August 12, James Gunn shared a 32-second OTT video with the caption that reads, "#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!"

Where to watch Superman 2025 online

As per the announcement made by James Gunn, the film 'Superman' is now available to pre-order. It will be released digitally on August 15, 2025. According to GQ India, this Hollywood film will be made available to stream on the OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

About the movie 'Superman'

The film 'Superman' received a good response from the audience at the time of its release. Critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 7.5. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 1,925 crore, and it collected Rs 4,935 crore worldwide.

Superman 2025 cast details

Talking about its star cast, the film features David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Alan Tudyk, Grace Chan, Bradley Cooper, Angela Sarafyan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Sara Sampaio and others in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the lead actor, David Corenswet, is best known for his work in films like 'Pearl', 'We Own This City', 'Look Both Ways' and others. According to IMDb, he is a part of Jonathan Levine's film 'Mr Irrelevant'.

